French Embassy in Ukraine says it will continue operating as usual despite Russian threats

The French Embassy in Ukraine has condemned the "latest irresponsible remarks" by the Russian Foreign Ministry, which threatened further strikes and called on foreign citizens, diplomats and representatives of international organizations to leave Kyiv as soon as possible.

The press service of the French Embassy in Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine that "Moscow's threats, including those against decision-making centres and foreign embassies in Ukraine, are unacceptable and contrary to Russia's international commitments."

"Above all, they signal a headlong rush and the dead-end that Russia's war of aggression has reached. We call on Russia to abandon this aggressive stance and to agree immediately, with Ukraine, on a ceasefire. Our embassy in Kyiv will continue to operate as usual," the statement reads.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced its intention to "consistently carry out systematic strikes" on enterprises of Ukraine's defense industry, including in Kyiv. The statement also mentioned possible strikes on "decision-making centers" and command posts. Separately, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned foreign citizens and diplomatic missions of the need to leave Kyiv, and urged residents of the capital to avoid military and administrative infrastructure facilities.