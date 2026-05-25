Interfax-Ukraine
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20:12 25.05.2026

Seven Apteka 9-1-1 pharmacies damaged in Kyiv shelling overnight Sunday

1 min read
Seven Apteka 9-1-1 pharmacies damaged in Kyiv shelling overnight Sunday

Seven pharmacies of the Apteka 9-1-1 chain were damaged as a result of the shelling of Kyiv on the night of May 24, including two pharmacies that were completely destroyed.

Five damaged pharmacies have already resumed operations and returned to their usual customer service schedule, the chain said in a press release.

"The Apteka 9-1-1 team is eliminating the consequences of the attacks. Most importantly, there are no casualties among the employees," the company said.

Tags: #shelling #damage #pharmacies

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