Ukraine expects new engagements with reps of US president – Zelenskyy

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Ukraine expects new diplomatic engagements with representatives of the U.S. president, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and will also work more actively with American society at various levels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We expect new diplomatic engagements with representatives of the President of the United States of America. We will also work more actively with American society at various levels – from Congress to public leaders," Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Monday.

He also stressed that Ukraine is ready to share its security and technological experience, tested in this war, for cooperation with America.

"We have offered all of this to Washington. It is very important that there are results," the president said.