Interfax-Ukraine
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19:53 25.05.2026

Sybiha after talks with Tsikhanouskaya in Kyiv: Belarusians deserve freedom, right to determine future of their state independently

1 min read
Sybiha after talks with Tsikhanouskaya in Kyiv: Belarusians deserve freedom, right to determine future of their state independently
Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha

The Belarusian people deserve freedom, independence and the right to determine the future of their state independently, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, he said this on Monday following a meeting with head of the United Transitional Cabinet of the Belarusian democratic opposition Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Kyiv.

According to the minister, they held a "substantive and frank meeting." In particular, they discussed the security situation in the region, the future of Belarus, and cooperation between Ukraine and the democratic forces of Belarusian society.

"Ukraine consistently distinguishes between the regime that dragged Belarus into Russian aggression and the Belarusian people. We are convinced that Belarusians deserve freedom, independence and the right to determine the future of their state independently," Sybiha stressed.

Tags: #sybiha #tsikhanouskaya

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