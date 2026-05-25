Interfax-Ukraine
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19:51 25.05.2026

Zelenskyy: There has long been no progress with USA on expanding production of anti-ballistic systems

1 min read
Zelenskyy: There has long been no progress with USA on expanding production of anti-ballistic systems
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

There has long been no progress with the United States on expanding the production of anti-ballistic systems, so Ukraine is trying to accelerate this work in Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"As for protecting the skies, we are talking to all our partners about this. Unfortunately, for a long time there has been no progress with America on expanding the production of anti-ballistic systems. We are trying to accelerate this work in Europe – the production of our own anti-ballistic systems on the continent in sufficient quantities," Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Monday.

He thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and all partners who are ready to speed up this work.

"We will continue talking with America about its ability to support Ukraine, our protection of life here, and our capacity later to help protect the lives of other peoples – those who truly need it. The PURL program is working, and we are grateful for that. Europe is helping us financially. But the leadership of the United States is also very much needed," the president said.

Tags: #air_defense #zelenskyy #systems #anti_ballistic

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