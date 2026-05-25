Over 90 Belarusians give their lives fighting on Ukraine's side against Russia – Sybiha

Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha

Over 90 Belarusians have died fighting on Ukraine's side against the common enemy, Russian aggression, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

Speaking after a meeting with Svitlana Tsikhanouskaya, the head of the United Transition Cabinet of the Belarusian democratic opposition, in Kyiv on Monday, Sybiha said that around 1,000 Belarusians still remain in prisons for their civic stance, while many others have been forced to leave the country due to repressions, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

"We see your resistance and your stance. We appreciate the contribution of Belarusian volunteers, journalists, human rights defenders, and activists to the common struggle for freedom – ours and yours. This includes defending our state with weapons in hand: over 90 citizens of the Republic of Belarus have given their lives fighting alongside Ukrainians against the common enemy, imperial Russia," the Foreign Minister said.