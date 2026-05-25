Interfax-Ukraine
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18:33 25.05.2026

Occupiers capture only 8 sq km in Donetsk region over week – DeepState

3 min read
Occupiers capture only 8 sq km in Donetsk region over week – DeepState
Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Russian occupiers increased the area of Ukrainian territory under their control by only 8.52 square kilometers over the past week, while the pace of the enemy’s advance in Donetsk region slowed by more than half, according to maps of the OSINT project DeepState.

Whereas the enemy captured 13.87 square kilometers on Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk and Siversk axes the week before last, last week it captured only 3.82 square kilometers. On Pokrovsk axis, where the enemy managed to seize 5.1 square kilometers the week before last, it advanced by 4.3 square kilometers last week. Thus, over the past week, the enemy captured only 8.12 square kilometers in Donetsk region, compared with 18.97 square kilometers the week before last.

At the beginning of last week, the enemy resumed its offensive on Kupiansk axis in Kharkiv region, capturing 3.04 square kilometers near the village of Pishchane, but no further advance was recorded later.

Counteroffensive actions by the Defense Forces last week did not lead to the liberation of large territories, as they had the week before last. At the same time, thanks to actions by Ukrainian troops, 2.43 square kilometers near Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhia region and 0.21 square kilometers in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, moved from the occupied zone into the "gray zone."

Thus, while the area of occupation increased by only 3.8 square kilometers the week before last due to a reduction of 19.69 square kilometers in one section of the front where a counteroffensive was taking place and the loss of 23.49 square kilometers in other areas, this week the area of occupation decreased by 2.64 square kilometers in some sections of the front due to counteroffensive actions, while 11.16 square kilometers were lost in others.

There were no changes on all other sections of the front over the past week.

Thus, according to DeepState data, the total area of Ukrainian territory under occupation increased by 8.52 square kilometers over the week. The area of enemy penetration increased by 2.68 square kilometers.

On average, the occupiers advanced by 1.2 square kilometers per day last week, while the area of penetration increased by an average of 0.4 square kilometers per day.

The week before last, the occupiers advanced by an average of 0.5 square kilometers per day.

As reported, in the final months of 2025, the average increase in the area of Russian occupation ranged between 8 and 14 square kilometers per day. In late January, it began to decline, and in mid-February the Defense Forces began gradually pushing the enemy back on the Oleksandrivka axis in Dnipropetrovsk region and adjacent areas of Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions. This continued for two weeks, and in the final week of February the total area of occupation even decreased for the first time since 2022. In March, the expansion of the area under enemy occupation resumed. In April, the enemy’s advance amounted to 4-5 square kilometers per day, while in May it was less than three square kilometers per day, with a downward trend.

Tags: #donetsk_region #deepstate

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