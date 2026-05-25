Interfax-Ukraine
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18:32 25.05.2026

General Staff: Bilets oil depot, ammunition depots and enemy command facilities hit

1 min read
General Staff: Bilets oil depot, ammunition depots and enemy command facilities hit

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported strikes on the Bilets oil depot in Russia’s Bryansk region, as well as enemy ammunition depots and command facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

"On the night of May 25, 2026, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the Bilets oil depot in Unecha, Bryansk region, Russia. The facility is involved in supplying the occupation army of the aggressor state. The scale of the damage caused is being clarified," the General Staff said on Telegram.

According to the military, an enemy ammunition storage depot in Mezhhiria in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea was also hit, as well as an ammunition depot near Novoyanysol and a field artillery depot near Kremenivka in Donetsk region.

In addition, an enemy logistics depot near Dokuchayevsk, Donetsk region, was struck.

A communications hub of an occupation unit in Ivanivka, Donetsk region, and a command platoon of an enemy artillery unit in Troitske, Zaporizhia region, were also hit.

Tags: #strikes #bryansk_region #bilets #afu_general_staff

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