Interfax-Ukraine
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18:01 25.05.2026

Govt implements 550 of 1,265 measures under action plan for National Strategy for Barrier-Free Space – Kuleba

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Govt implements 550 of 1,265 measures under action plan for National Strategy for Barrier-Free Space – Kuleba
Photo: https://t.me/OleksiiKuleba

As of May 2026, more than 550 of the 1,265 tasks envisaged for ministries under the implementation of the National Strategy for Creating a Barrier-Free Space have been completed, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba said following a meeting of the National Barrier-Free Council.

"Today, barrier-free accessibility is a cross-cutting principle of state policy. It is being integrated into reconstruction, transport, education, healthcare, digital services and administrative services. Among the important practical solutions, we presented the guide 10 Simple Steps to Ensure the Accessibility of Buildings and Structures, which the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development developed together with the expert community. This is a simple and clear tool for communities, businesses and everyone working to create accessible spaces," Kuleba said on Telegram.

He said the government’s task is to ensure that barrier-free accessibility becomes not only a standard in documents, but also a tangible change in people’s everyday lives.

"It is the person, their opportunities and dignified access to services that must remain at the center of every decision," he said.

Tags: #barrier_free #kuleba

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