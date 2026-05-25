Midas case suspect Myroniuk says he was never adviser to former energy minister

Ihor Myroniuk, a suspect in the Midas case, says he was never an adviser to former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

"You, like representatives of NABU and SAPO, have granted me the honorary title of ministerial adviser. I want to state that never in my life was I an adviser to the energy minister, I did not hold this position, I had no official powers and did not exercise such powers. This is an insinuation by NABU and SAPO aimed at misleading the court," Myroniuk said on Monday at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of legislation in the defense sector, anti-corruption legislation, and the observance of human rights and freedoms during martial law.

He said he had also never been in an employment relationship with the Ministry of Justice, where Halushchenko also served as minister.

According to Myroniuk, he has been unlawfully held in custody for almost seven months, which violates his rights. He also noted that the European Court of Human Rights had accepted his complaint for consideration and would provide its assessment.

As reported, on November 10, 2025, NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector, which was named Midas. The activities of a high-level criminal organization were documented; its participants had built a large-scale corruption scheme to influence strategic state-sector enterprises, including JSC National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, Myroniuk answered questions from the head of the Temporary Investigative Commission, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko of the European Solidarity faction, via video link from a pretrial detention center, where he is being held in custody.

Myroniuk is a lawyer. He previously served as deputy head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine and as an assistant to former MP Andriy Derkach, who fled to Russia and has been placed on a sanctions list.