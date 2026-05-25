Interfax-Ukraine
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16:47 25.05.2026

I was not interrogated in Mindich case - Fire Point co-owner Shtilerman

2 min read
I was not interrogated in Mindich case - Fire Point co-owner Shtilerman
Photo: https://firepoint.agency/

Denys Shtilerman, co-owner of the Fire Point company, has said that anti-corruption authorities interrogated him in a case regarding possible abuses by officials of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine (SSSCIP) and the Defense Procurement Agency (DOT), but there were no interrogations in the case of businessman Tymur Mindich.

At a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on investigating possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the field of defense and anti-corruption legislation on Monday, responding to a question from TIC chairman, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, as to whether the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) had interrogated him in the Mindich case, Shtilerman said: "In the Mindich case – never."

Clarifying whether he was interrogated in other NABU cases, the Fire Point co-owner said: "Yes, there is a case against SSSCIP and DOT officials regarding illicit enrichment, where possible price inflation on contracts is being investigated. Within this investigation, there are six companies, one of which is Fire Point."

Shtilerman added that this interrogation took place at the beginning of last spring.

At the same time, he noted that he does not know if this is somehow connected to the Mindich case.

At this moment, according to Shtilerman, he has no summons to the NABU as a witness in the case.

Tags: #shtilerman #fire_point #mindich

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