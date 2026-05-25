USF says it hits Russian air defense systems and logistics facilities

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported hitting an S-300 air defense system, a 9S19 Imbir radar, ammunition and logistical support warehouses, railway fuel tankers, and other objects in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"The 414th Madyar’s Birds Brigade hit a 9S19 Imbir radar in Donetsk region. This specialized sector-scan radar station is part of the S-300V system and is designed to detect ballistic and aerodynamic targets at long ranges. It is a rare and high-value element of Russia’s air defense system… The 414th Brigade… also hit an S-300 launcher in Donetsk region," the USF Telegram channel reported.

Additionally, the 1st Separate Center struck railway fuel and lubricant tankers in Donetsk region. The 414th Madyar’s Birds Brigade destroyed a Merlin-VR reconnaissance UAV, one of the largest drones used by the Russian army.

A number of logistics facilities were also hit in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region.

"The 413th Raid Regiment hit a Russian logistical support warehouse in Donetsk region. The 414th Madyar’s Birds Brigade struck an ammunition and logistical support warehouse of a Russian unit and destroyed a field artillery warehouse in Donetsk region," the USF stated.

According to the USF, the 1st Separate Center also hit a temporary deployment point and a technical maintenance point in Donetsk region, while the 412th Nemesis Brigade struck logistical targets in Zaporizhia region. The operations were conducted in cooperation with the USF Deep Strike Center.

"Between May 1 and May 24, 23 Russian air defense elements were hit, directly reducing its capability to detect and intercept aerial targets. At the same time, systemic impact on Russian logistics and command disrupts supplies, coordination of units, and the pace of restoring combat capabilities," the military said.