Injured in Derhachi rises to 23 – Synehubov

As of 16:05, the number of victims of a missile strike on a civilian enterprise in Derhachi has reached 23, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Synehubov has said.

"Twenty-three people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on Derhachi. Of these, 21 people suffered blast injuries, and two had an acute stress reaction. Currently, 10 people are in hospital operating rooms," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, it was reported that 19 people were injured and two died as a result of the strike on Derhachi.