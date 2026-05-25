Mylovanov: Svyrydenko actually teaches at KSE on weekends under Chatham House rules

Photo: KSE

President of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) University Tymofiy Mylovanov shared details regarding the conditions under which Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko teaches at KSE

and why he believes her contribution is valuable to the institution.

"The Prime Minister actually teaches at KSE. There are student projects, defenses, comments, and feedback. For many, it is hard to imagine, but the Prime Minister delivers lectures and conducts seminars. No, she does not do this during the time she should be working as Prime Minister—she does it on weekends. No, we will not publicly disclose the Prime Minister’s schedule at KSE. The schedule, the location of the lectures, and the student list are all restricted information, partly for security reasons. For instance, the State Protection Service (UDO) checks the list of students," Mylovanov wrote on Facebook.

He added that KSE would not publicly disclose the specific number of hours she teaches or prepares, nor would they provide her presentation slides, noting that some of this information is protected as private under Ukrainian law. "Everything that is required to be public is in the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAPC) declarations," he stated.

Mylovanov emphasized that KSE values the collaboration because Svyrydenko makes time to interact with students and answer their questions, thoroughly preparing for her sessions.

"These are not just ‘talk’ sessions; there are specific topics, materials, assignments, slides, projects, and grading. Yes, meetings are held under Chatham House rules to ensure a more open conversation. Our task is to transfer as much knowledge and information as possible to the students," Mylovanov explained.

According to him, the Prime Minister’s salary for teaching is determined by KSE’s internal policy.

"There is a NAPC conclusion stating there is no conflict of interest in the Prime Minister teaching. No, KSE or I do not receive any benefits from the Prime Minister. On the contrary, we face more scrutiny from donors because the Prime Minister is a political exposed person ], and their lawyers demand more documentation and facts. No, I do not sit on the boards of state-owned enterprises—Svyrydenko did not appoint me there—and KSE has not received money from the government or state enterprises," he wrote, noting that any small existing contracts were signed long before his own board appointments.

As reported, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko declared UAH 4.8 million in income for 2025, of which UAH 3.2 million consisted of fees and other payments from the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) under civil law agreements.

Svyrydenko’s team includes one full-time advisor, one assistant, and five advisors on a voluntary basis, including KSE Institute head Nataliia Shapoval, KSE Institute strategic projects head Maksym Fedoseienko, and KSE Board of Directors member Yehor Hryhorenko.