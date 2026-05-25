Organizer of Ukrainian building material supplies to Russia notified of suspicion

Law enforcement officers have notified the director of a group of commercial enterprises of suspicion for organizing wholesale supplies of building materials for the construction of fortifications, defense enterprises, and repair bases for Russian forces, the Prosecutor General’s Office press service reported.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the director of a group of commercial enterprises who organized the supply of building materials for the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense has been notified of suspicion (part 5 of Article 27, part 2 of Article 28, part 4 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Prosecutor General’s Office stated.

It is reported that after the start of the full-scale invasion, he established cooperation with enterprises of Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea. Through controlled structures, he ensured wholesale supplies of building materials for the construction of military facilities—fortifications, defense enterprises, and repair bases for Russian forces. To hide the activity, the business was re-registered to proxies in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and in Russia, but the actual management was carried out from Ukraine. The suspect coordinated the work of the enterprises, defined the roles of participants, and controlled financial flows.

Despite sanctions, the companies participated in Russian Ministry of Defense tenders and fulfilled contracts for the supply of goods. During the full-scale aggression, they paid more than 100 million rubles in taxes to the Russian budget. Currently, the director and three other individuals hiding in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea have been notified of suspicion. During searches, documents, electronic media, and other evidence were seized.

Financial support was provided by a female accountant from Kyiv, who handled settlements and reporting remotely. She was previously detained while attempting to go abroad, and in November, the court sentenced her to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.