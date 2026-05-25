Russian strike on Pavlohrad injures 5, including child

Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Five people are now known to be injured in Pavlohrad due to a Russian strike, including a six-year-old boy, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

"There are already five injured in Pavlohrad. Among them is a 6-year-old boy. The child is receiving outpatient treatment," Hanzha wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, three adults have been hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

Earlier, Hanzha reported three injured.