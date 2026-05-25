Interfax-Ukraine
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15:34 25.05.2026

Injured in Kyiv from Russian attack rises to 91 – KCSA

1 min read
Injured in Kyiv from Russian attack rises to 91 – KCSA

It is now known that 91 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of May 24, head of Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko has said.

"Following yesterday’s attack, Kyiv residents continue to seek medical assistance. The number of injured has risen to 91 people," he wrote on Telegram on Monday afternoon.

Earlier, it was reported that 87 people were injured and two were killed. In the capital, nearly 300 objects were damaged, including residential buildings.

Tags: #kyiv #injured #russian_attack

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