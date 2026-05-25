Interfax-Ukraine
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14:54 25.05.2026

Over 1,100 refund, restoration requests filed via Diia after latest massive attack in Kyiv city and region – minister

1 min read
Over 1,100 refund, restoration requests filed via Diia after latest massive attack in Kyiv city and region – minister
Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba urged people affected by the May 24 attack not to delay and to apply for compensation through the Diia app, where 986 information reports were filed in Kyiv and 147 in Kyiv region in the last 24 hours alone, he said on Telegram.

"People who have lost their homes or whose houses and apartments were damaged should not be left alone with this problem. The state provides compensation mechanisms through the eRecovery program, both for the repair of damaged housing and for the reconstruction or purchase of new housing in the event of total destruction," the minister said.

The compensation mechanism has already proven its effectiveness: in Kyiv, nearly 19,000 families have received compensation for the restoration of damaged housing. Another nearly 8,500 families received certificates to purchase new housing instead of destroyed properties.

The minister also separately appealed to local self-government bodies, stressing the need to activate commissions as quickly as possible to record damage and support people in the process of receiving compensation.

"For its part, the state will provide all the prescribed mechanisms to help people with restoration," Kuleba underlined.

Tags: #kyiv #diia #erecovery #compensation

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