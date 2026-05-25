Interfax-Ukraine
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14:53 25.05.2026

Ukraine orders record batch of 155mm long-range artillery shells from 6 manufacturers – Minister Fedorov

2 min read
Ukraine orders record batch of 155mm long-range artillery shells from 6 manufacturers – Minister Fedorov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has announced the largest-ever procurement of long-range artillery shells in the agency’s history.

"We have contracted a record number of 155mm long-range artillery rounds – saving billions and purchasing tens of thousands more rounds for the military… The Defense Procurement Agency (DOT) has already contracted the largest batch of these rounds in the agency’s history – and tens of thousands more will arrive at the front than originally expected," Fedorov wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, six manufacturers emerged as winners in the procurement. "Contracts for supplies to the Defense Forces have already been signed with all of them. Competition and transparent terms made it possible to save 16% of the original amount – which amounts to billions of hryvnias. As a result, it was possible to additionally contract tens of thousands more rounds. The enemy will soon feel this difference," the minister added.

Fedorov named the scaling of competitive procurement for FPV, mid-strike, and deep-strike drones as the next step. "In the summer, we will transition to tender procedures in all possible defense procurements," he stated.

The head of the defense department declared his intention to build a system where weapons are purchased according to rules uniform for all manufacturers, while minimizing the human factor and strengthening accountability. "It is important that the system also reduces dependence on a single supplier. Large purchases can be distributed among several manufacturers. Part of the procedures will take place in the Prozorro electronic system. At the same time, the safety of defense enterprises and people remains a priority, so we are launching the process gradually and taking all risks into account," Fedorov said.

Tags: #fedorov #shells #ministry_of_defense

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