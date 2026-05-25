Interfax-Ukraine
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14:48 25.05.2026

Access to educational benefits simplified for veterans' children through Registry of Veterans extract

2 min read
Access to educational benefits simplified for veterans' children through Registry of Veterans extract
Photo: https://t.me/Ukrenergo

It will become easier for children of Ukrainian veterans to receive benefits for studying at colleges and universities; from now on, an extract from the Registry of Veterans is permitted for use alongside a combatant (UBD) certificate in certain cases.

As the Ministry of Defense press service reported on its website on Monday, the corresponding changes were adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

It is reported that when applying for educational benefits at institutions of professional, vocational pre-higher, and higher education, children of veterans and affected participants of the Revolution of Dignity may submit either a parent’s UBD certificate or an extract from the Unified State Registry of War Veterans of a parent. Thus, in this case, the extract from the Registry can be used on the same level as a UBD certificate.

The extract can be obtained free of charge, quickly, and regardless of the place of registration—either remotely through the Diia portal or in paper form at an Administrative Services Center (TsNAP). If such an extract is ordered independently by a child under the age of 23 (or their representative), a certificate confirming the student’s status from the Unified State Electronic Database on Education (EDEBO) must be attached to the request.

What the extract from the Veterans Registry contains: at the request of the applicant, the extract is generated in electronic or paper form. The document contains a unique electronic identifier to verify its authenticity. Also, from now on, the extract from the Unified State Registry of Veterans contains additional useful information: specifically which body or commission granted the person veteran status, the date it was assigned, and the legal grounds.

Tags: #ministry_of_defense #education #veterans

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