Cabinet introduces unified approach to evaluating accessibility and clarity of government information

Tatyana Berezhnaya, Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine, Minister of Culture of Ukraine. February 9, 2026 | Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has supported amendments prepared by the Ministry of Culture regarding recommendations for presenting information by government bodies in simple and understandable language.

"We are making state communication understandable for everyone, regardless of age, life circumstances, or level of information perception. We are implementing a systematic approach to evaluating the accessibility of state communication so that state decisions, rights, opportunities, and services are accessible to all," the press service quoted Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna as saying.

It is noted that the decision provides for the introduction of a unified approach to assessing the accessibility and clarity of information published by state and local government bodies.

It is expected that government bodies will conduct an annual self-assessment of their communications with citizens and submit the results to the Ministry of Culture.

The changes are expected to help make state communication more understandable for all people, including: elderly people; people with different levels of information perception; and those who have experienced stress or traumatic experiences.