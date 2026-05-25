Interfax-Ukraine
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14:43 25.05.2026

Work at site of destroyed five-story building in Kyiv continues – SES

1 min read
Work at site of destroyed five-story building in Kyiv continues – SES

In Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky and Podilsky districts, efforts continue to eliminate the consequences of Russian strikes from May 24; in particular, 53 rescuers and 16 units of equipment are working at the site of a destroyed five-story residential building, the State Emergency Service (SES) has said.

"Since yesterday, work has been underway in Kyiv to eliminate the consequences of a massive combined attack by Russia. Currently, work continues in the Shevchenkivsky and Podilsky districts," the SES said in a statement.

It is reported that at the site of the destroyed five-story residential building, where two people died in the strike, 53 rescuers and 16 units of SES equipment, including heavy engineering and robotic equipment, are involved in emergency restoration work.

As reported, as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of May 24, two people died and 87 were injured, including three minors. Nearly 300 objects were damaged in the capital, including residential buildings.

Tags: #kyiv #ses #russian_attack

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