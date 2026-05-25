Foreign ambassadors visit site of strike in Kyiv’s Lukianivka

Photo: MFA

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, together with representatives from over 70 foreign diplomatic missions, has visited sites of Russian strikes in Kyiv and laid flowers to honor the memory of the victims.

"We call on the international community for strong reactions to Russian terror. Clear signals to Moscow are needed that we are united, that we will respond firmly, that Ukraine will receive additional air defense packages and missiles, and that Ukraine will definitely be a member of the EU. At these strike sites, we clearly see how Russia responds to the peace efforts of Ukraine and its allies. Therefore, increased pressure on Moscow is necessary," the minister stated, addressing the foreign diplomats.

The Foreign Minister also expressed gratitude to the State Emergency Service and all rescue heroes for saving lives and their tireless work at the sites of Russian strikes.