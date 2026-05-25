Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:16 25.05.2026

Ukraine open to expanding cooperation with African countries – Foreign Minister

1 min read
Ukraine open to expanding cooperation with African countries – Foreign Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has said the Ukrainian side’s readiness to expand cooperation with African countries and their shared aspirations to establish justice in the world.

"Ukraine and Africa are united by deep historical ties and a common desire for a just world where international law and sovereignty are respected. Ukraine is open to expanding cooperation. We are a reliable partner in: guaranteeing food security; cooperation in the fields of education, security, IT, energy, digitalization, and infrastructure; and developing human capital," Sybiha said in a greeting on the occasion of Africa Day, published on the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian foreign ministry on Monday.

"As the African proverb goes: ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.’ Ukraine chooses to go together, as equal partners for the sake of our common prosperity, self-sufficiency, and lasting peace," the minister added.

Tags: #africa #ukraine #cooperation

MORE ABOUT

17:26 23.05.2026
Mykolaiv region governor discusses investment cooperation, Ukraine's reconstruction during visit to South Korea

Mykolaiv region governor discusses investment cooperation, Ukraine's reconstruction during visit to South Korea

17:25 23.05.2026
Ukraine, Poland discuss cooperation on reconstruction, infrastructure, preparations for URC-2026 in Gdańsk – minister

Ukraine, Poland discuss cooperation on reconstruction, infrastructure, preparations for URC-2026 in Gdańsk – minister

15:51 23.05.2026
Zelenskyy: There can be no complete European project without Ukraine, Ukraine's place in EU must also be complete

Zelenskyy: There can be no complete European project without Ukraine, Ukraine's place in EU must also be complete

15:16 23.05.2026
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Ukraine working with partners to minimize threats from Belarus

Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Ukraine working with partners to minimize threats from Belarus

20:07 22.05.2026
USA prepared to play role in Ukraine-Russia talks if there is chance for breakthrough – Rubio

USA prepared to play role in Ukraine-Russia talks if there is chance for breakthrough – Rubio

17:17 22.05.2026
Ukraine and Serbia Resume Free Trade Talks and Strengthen Business Cooperation

Ukraine and Serbia Resume Free Trade Talks and Strengthen Business Cooperation

15:48 22.05.2026
Negotiating format reaching limit of what is possible at current level, meeting of leaders required - Sybiha

Negotiating format reaching limit of what is possible at current level, meeting of leaders required - Sybiha

15:20 22.05.2026
Russia disinformation about Ukraine-Poland relations has no basis - Kachka

Russia disinformation about Ukraine-Poland relations has no basis - Kachka

15:10 22.05.2026
Poland will not create obstacles on Ukraine's path to EU – Finance Minister

Poland will not create obstacles on Ukraine's path to EU – Finance Minister

13:02 22.05.2026
URCS strengthens cooperation with Slovenia and Slovakia

URCS strengthens cooperation with Slovenia and Slovakia

HOT NEWS

Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya arrives in Kyiv on first visit

Naftogaz reports equipment damage, fires at facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava regions

Elderly woman killed after Russian FPV drone strikes civilian car in Kharkiv region – authorities

Zelenskyy: There can be no complete European project without Ukraine, Ukraine's place in EU must also be complete

Ukrainian President imposes sanctions on 29 merchant vessels transporting military cargo for Russia

LATEST

Over 1,100 refund, restoration requests filed via Diia after latest massive attack in Kyiv city and region – minister

Ukraine orders record batch of 155mm long-range artillery shells from 6 manufacturers – Minister Fedorov

Access to educational benefits simplified for veterans' children through Registry of Veterans extract

Cabinet introduces unified approach to evaluating accessibility and clarity of government information

Work at site of destroyed five-story building in Kyiv continues – SES

Foreign ambassadors visit site of strike in Kyiv’s Lukianivka

Platform for dialogue between local and central authorities opens in Kyiv – Klitschko

Russian strike on Pavlohrad injures 10

Russia strikes on Dnipro injures 3

Lukashenko regime bears its share of responsibility for attacks on Ukraine - Tsikhanouskaya

AD
AD