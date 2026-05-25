Ukraine open to expanding cooperation with African countries – Foreign Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has said the Ukrainian side’s readiness to expand cooperation with African countries and their shared aspirations to establish justice in the world.

"Ukraine and Africa are united by deep historical ties and a common desire for a just world where international law and sovereignty are respected. Ukraine is open to expanding cooperation. We are a reliable partner in: guaranteeing food security; cooperation in the fields of education, security, IT, energy, digitalization, and infrastructure; and developing human capital," Sybiha said in a greeting on the occasion of Africa Day, published on the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian foreign ministry on Monday.

"As the African proverb goes: ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.’ Ukraine chooses to go together, as equal partners for the sake of our common prosperity, self-sufficiency, and lasting peace," the minister added.