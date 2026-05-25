Platform for dialogue between local and central authorities opens in Kyiv – Klitschko

Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko/

Kyiv Mayor and Chairman of the Association of Ukrainian Cities Vitali Klitschko, together with Secretary General of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe Mathieu Mori, opened the "Platform for Dialogue of Local and Central Levels of Government on Open Governance in Ukraine: From Local Innovation and Co-creation to National Impact" in Kyiv.

As Klitschko reported on Telegram on Monday, he and Mori also presented awards to winners of the Open Governance Contest in three categories and presented distinctions for the sustainability of open governance.

"Winning communities receive new opportunities for international cooperation. For example, representatives of 11 communities, with financial support from the COE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities and OGP, participated in the Open Government Partnership Global Summit in Spain last year. They also receive expert assistance and develop civic assemblies and other mechanisms for involving residents in decision-making. Such cooperation strengthens not only individual communities but also all of Ukraine, increasing the presence of Ukrainian voices in Europe," he stated.

According to Klitschko, the winning projects are determined by a commission consisting of representatives from the Association of Ukrainian Cities, the Council of Europe Congress, and the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

"Today, three local self-government officials are held in Russian captivity. These are Hola Prystan Mayor (Kherson region) Oleksandr Babych, Kherson Mayor Ihor Kolykhaiev, and Anatoliy Siry, the village head of the Novoborovytskyi district of the Snovsk city territorial community (Chernihiv region). The presence of representatives from Ukrainian communities at international venues strengthens assistance for captives and increases their chances of return. The Association of Ukrainian Cities continues to fight for the release of local self-government leaders held captive, and the Congress of the Council of Europe is helping us," Klitschko said.