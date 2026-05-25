Interfax-Ukraine
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13:51 25.05.2026

Russian strike on Pavlohrad injures 10

1 min read
Russian strike on Pavlohrad injures 10
Photo: State Emergency Service

The number of wounded due to a Russian strike on Pavlohrad has increased to ten people, three of whom are in serious condition, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha has said.

"The number of wounded due to the Russian strike on Pavlohrad has increased to ten. Four victims have been hospitalized. Two men and one woman are in serious condition," Hanzha wrote on Telegram on Monday.

Tags: #pavlohrad

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