Lukashenko regime bears its share of responsibility for attacks on Ukraine - Tsikhanouskaya

Photo: https://t.me/tsikhanouskaya

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who arrived in Kyiv for the first time and had the opportunity to see firsthand the results of Russia’s recent massive attack on Ukraine, stated that the Lukashenko regime also bears its share of responsibility.

"Russia is intentionally trying to break people with fear, darkness, and constant night attacks. But every such strike exposes the true nature of the Putin regime — a regime that recognizes neither human life, nor international law, nor borders. And the Lukashenko regime bears its share of responsibility for this, because it allowed the use of Belarusian territory for aggression, for launching missiles, and for the deployment of Russian weapons," she said on X on Monday.

"But I want Ukrainians to know: Belarusians are with you. We support Ukraine not because it is ‘politically correct,’ but because we feel this pain as our own. We see your courage after every strike. This is true strength. And I am convinced: no missile can break a people fighting for their freedom and dignity," Tsikhanouskaya said.