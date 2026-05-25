Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:18 25.05.2026

Lukashenko regime bears its share of responsibility for attacks on Ukraine - Tsikhanouskaya

1 min read
Lukashenko regime bears its share of responsibility for attacks on Ukraine - Tsikhanouskaya
Photo: https://t.me/tsikhanouskaya

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who arrived in Kyiv for the first time and had the opportunity to see firsthand the results of Russia’s recent massive attack on Ukraine, stated that the Lukashenko regime also bears its share of responsibility.

"Russia is intentionally trying to break people with fear, darkness, and constant night attacks. But every such strike exposes the true nature of the Putin regime — a regime that recognizes neither human life, nor international law, nor borders. And the Lukashenko regime bears its share of responsibility for this, because it allowed the use of Belarusian territory for aggression, for launching missiles, and for the deployment of Russian weapons," she said on X on Monday.

"But I want Ukrainians to know: Belarusians are with you. We support Ukraine not because it is ‘politically correct,’ but because we feel this pain as our own. We see your courage after every strike. This is true strength. And I am convinced: no missile can break a people fighting for their freedom and dignity," Tsikhanouskaya said.

Tags: #tsikhanouskaya

MORE ABOUT

10:09 25.05.2026
Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya arrives in Kyiv on first visit

Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya arrives in Kyiv on first visit

HOT NEWS

Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya arrives in Kyiv on first visit

Naftogaz reports equipment damage, fires at facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava regions

Elderly woman killed after Russian FPV drone strikes civilian car in Kharkiv region – authorities

Zelenskyy: There can be no complete European project without Ukraine, Ukraine's place in EU must also be complete

Ukrainian President imposes sanctions on 29 merchant vessels transporting military cargo for Russia

LATEST

Over 1,100 refund, restoration requests filed via Diia after latest massive attack in Kyiv city and region – minister

Ukraine orders record batch of 155mm long-range artillery shells from 6 manufacturers – Minister Fedorov

Access to educational benefits simplified for veterans' children through Registry of Veterans extract

Cabinet introduces unified approach to evaluating accessibility and clarity of government information

Work at site of destroyed five-story building in Kyiv continues – SES

Foreign ambassadors visit site of strike in Kyiv’s Lukianivka

Ukraine open to expanding cooperation with African countries – Foreign Minister

Platform for dialogue between local and central authorities opens in Kyiv – Klitschko

Russian strike on Pavlohrad injures 10

Russia strikes on Dnipro injures 3

AD
AD