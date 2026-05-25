Fidan, Umerov discuss security and POWs in Ankara

Photo: https://x.com/TC_Disisleri/

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Hakan Fidan held a meeting with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey.

"Our Minister Hakan Fidan met in Ankara with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov," the message on X reads.

Umerov, for his part, reported that during the meeting with Fidan, he discussed the "security situation and further coordination of actions in response to common challenges," as well as joint initiatives in the field of regional security and prospects for practical cooperation.

"Another vector of the conversation was humanitarian issues. The return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian citizens illegally held by Russia remains one of Ukraine’s key priorities," he wrote on Telegram on Monday following the conversation.

The NSDC Secretary added that Turkey continues to play an important role in the dialogue on security and stability.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his speech at the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum on April 17, reaffirmed Ankara’s readiness to facilitate direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, including a possible summit at the leadership level, provided both sides are ready.

Earlier, Sybiha confirmed Ukraine’s readiness for a meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine and Russia with the participation of the President of Turkey and, possibly, the USA. During a public ADF-Talks discussion at the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, he emphasized that Ukraine relies "on our Turkish friends, for example, regarding the organization of a meeting at the level of leaders."