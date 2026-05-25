Interfax-Ukraine
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12:22 25.05.2026

AFU to at least double the number of deep strikes on enemy's rear by year end – Defense Minister advisor

1 min read
AFU to at least double the number of deep strikes on enemy's rear by year end – Defense Minister advisor
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

By the end of the year, Ukrainian forces will at least double the number of deep strikes on the enemy’s rear, Serhiy Sternenko, an advisor to the Minister of Defense, has said.

"As for our enemy, they will be receiving more and more deep strikes. I think that by the end of the year, Ukrainian strikes on the territory of the so-called Russian Federation will increase at least twofold," he said in a video posted on Facebook on Monday.

At the same time, as Sternenko noted, the Russian Federation is facing serious economic problems, as well as issues regarding the public mood of the population. "Even in the heavily censored results of Russian sociological surveys, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russians who do not support or are dissatisfied with the current situation outnumber those who support and are satisfied with it. This is very telling," Sternenko emphasized.

According to him, the blocking of the internet and social networks further fuels dissatisfaction among Russians. "In this regard, the Russian authorities have only helped us," he noted.

Tags: #deep_strikes #afu

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