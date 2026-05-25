Interfax-Ukraine
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10:41 25.05.2026

Zelenskyy: 21 of 87 Kyiv casualties hospitalized from overnight Sunday attack, nearly 150 residential buildings damaged

1 min read
Zelenskyy: 21 of 87 Kyiv casualties hospitalized from overnight Sunday attack, nearly 150 residential buildings damaged

Around 300 facilities were damaged in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack in the night of Sunday, half of them residential buildings, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Work to address the consequences of yesterday’s Russian strikes continues in Shevchenkivsky and Podilsky districts of Kyiv. Nearly 100 SEMA workers are involved in the work. In total, around 300 facilities were damaged in Kyiv. The largest share among them are residential buildings - throughout yesterday, applications were received regarding various degrees of damage to nearly 150 private and apartment buildings," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Monday morning.

According to him, 87 people are currently known to have been wounded in the capital, including three children.

"21 people are hospitalized, the rest are receiving outpatient assistance," the president said.

In total, six regions of Ukraine were affected by Sunday’s shelling. "There must be more protection: air defense support is a daily priority of Ukraine’s foreign policy work at all levels. And there must certainly be pressure on the aggressor and accountability for all these strikes. I thank the partners who condemned yesterday’s strike and all those ready to help us with concrete steps," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #kyiv

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