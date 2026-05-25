Interfax-Ukraine
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10:09 25.05.2026

Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya arrives in Kyiv on first visit

2 min read
Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya arrives in Kyiv on first visit
Photo: https://t.me/tsikhanouskaya/

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has arrived in the Ukrainian capital for the first time on a visit.

"Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has begun an official visit to Kyiv. Stay tuned for updates!" her Telegram said.

Tsikhanouskaya is accompanied by her team. She was met at the Kyiv railway station by Ambassador for Special Assignments of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Yaroslav Chornohor.

The opposition leader arrived at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha had previously announced her visit.

Tsikhanouskaya thanked Ukrzaliznytsia "for the safe and fast delivery to Kyiv."

The Belarusian opposition leader said it was important for her to begin her visit by honoring Belarusian volunteer Maria Zaitseva, who was killed during Russia’s full-scale war.

"It was very important for me to begin this visit by honoring a person who gave their life for the freedom of Ukraine and Belarus. The first thing I did when I arrived in Kyiv was visit the grave of Maria Zaitseva straight from the train. She symbolizes not only our resistance to dictatorship, but also Ukrainian-Belarusian solidarity. It was very important for me to begin this visit precisely by honoring a person who gave their life for the freedom of Ukraine and Belarus," Tsikhanouskaya’s Telegram said.

Maria was 24 years old. Like thousands of Belarusians, she spoke out against violence in Belarus in 2020. When Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine, she joined Belarusian volunteers and became part of the shared struggle against Russian imperialism and dictatorship.

"For me, Maria is a symbol of a new generation of Belarusians. People who understand that the freedom of Belarus and the freedom of Ukraine are inseparable. She died a hero, but her name will live on. And our duty is to do everything so that Maria’s sacrifice and that of other heroes is not in vain," Tsikhanouskaya said.

Deputy head of the United Transitional Cabinet of Ministers of Belarus Paval Latushka and head of the staff of the United Transitional Cabinet of Ministers Valery Matskevich also took part in the events alongside Tsikhanouskaya.

Tags: #kyiv #tsikhanouskaya

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