Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:35 25.05.2026

Eighteen wounded in strikes on Kharkiv region over the day

1 min read

Russian armed forces struck Kharkiv and 21 communities in the region with various types of drones over the past day, wounding 18 people including a child, regional military administration head Oleh Synehubov said.

"In the city of Bohodukhiv, 17 people were wounded: men aged 66, 48, 48, 36, 47, 53, 24, 28 and 38, women aged 48, 51, 68, 33, 46, 42 and 34, and a 5-year-old girl; in the village of Petrivka of Shevchenkivska community, a 44-year-old man was wounded," Synehubov said on Telegram.

Tags: #kharkiv_region

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