Eighteen wounded in strikes on Kharkiv region over the day

Russian armed forces struck Kharkiv and 21 communities in the region with various types of drones over the past day, wounding 18 people including a child, regional military administration head Oleh Synehubov said.

"In the city of Bohodukhiv, 17 people were wounded: men aged 66, 48, 48, 36, 47, 53, 24, 28 and 38, women aged 48, 51, 68, 33, 46, 42 and 34, and a 5-year-old girl; in the village of Petrivka of Shevchenkivska community, a 44-year-old man was wounded," Synehubov said on Telegram.