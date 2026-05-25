Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:12 25.05.2026

Ukraine's air defenses shoot down 246 of 262 UAVs, 10 strike UAVs recorded as hitting 9 locations

1 min read
Ukraine's air defenses shoot down 246 of 262 UAVs, 10 strike UAVs recorded as hitting 9 locations

Ukraine’s defense forces neutralized 246 of 262 UAVs overnight into Monday, with 10 strike UAVs recorded as hitting 9 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/jammed 246 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas and other drone types in the north, south and east of the country," the statement said.

In total, in the night of May 25 (from 17:30 on May 24), the enemy attacked with 262 strike UAVs of the Shahed (including jet-powered), Herber, Italmas and Parodia decoy drone types from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Shatalov, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, and Hvardiske - temporarily occupied AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, surface-to-air missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s defense forces.

10 strike UAVs were recorded as hitting 9 locations, with downed debris falling at 7 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in airspace, the command added.

Tags: #air_defense #uavs

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