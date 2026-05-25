21 people hospitalized after overnight attack on Kyiv - Klitschko

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reports 21 people hospitalized following the Russian massive attack in the night of Sunday.

"As of this morning, 21 casualties from the enemy attack on the capital on May 24 are in city hospital wards, including two children," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the mayor, a total of 86 people were wounded in Kyiv and two were killed.

Russia carried out its largest ever missile attack on Ukraine in the night of May 23-24. The enemy launched a massive combined strike on Ukraine using strike UAVs and air-, sea- and ground-launched missiles, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.