Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:33 23.05.2026

Vietnam grants 40 scholarships to Ukrainian citizens for 2026/2027 academic year – Education Ministry

1 min read
Vietnam grants 40 scholarships to Ukrainian citizens for 2026/2027 academic year – Education Ministry

The government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam is granting 40 scholarships to Ukrainian citizens for the 2026/2027 academic year, Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science has reported.

In accordance with the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Vietnam on cooperation in the field of education, the Vietnamese side is providing: 25 scholarships for higher education at the bachelor’s and master’s levels; 10 scholarships for postgraduate doctoral studies; and five scholarships for research internships.

"The scholarship covers all expenses, including tuition and student accommodation costs. Instruction is conducted in Vietnamese. Students who do not speak Vietnamese have the opportunity to complete a one-year language training course," the ministry said in a statement.

In this regard, the Education Ministry is accepting applications from candidates prepared in accordance with the Vietnamese side’s requirements until June 15, 2026, inclusive.

As reported earlier, the Education Ministry launched the application process for 90 state scholarships from the government of the People’s Republic of China for studies in China during the 2026/2027 academic year.

In addition, Kazakhstan is providing Ukrainian citizens with 40 state scholarships for studies at higher education institutions for the 2026/2027 academic year.

Tags: #ukrainians #vietnam #scholarships

MORE ABOUT

17:22 22.05.2026
Social Policy Ministry developing Dodomu digital platform to support return, reintegration of Ukrainians

Social Policy Ministry developing Dodomu digital platform to support return, reintegration of Ukrainians

10:02 13.04.2026
Ukraine's MFA lifts recommendation to avoid travel to Hungary

Ukraine's MFA lifts recommendation to avoid travel to Hungary

12:46 02.03.2026
No reports of injured Ukrainians in Israel so far – Ambassador Korniychuk

No reports of injured Ukrainians in Israel so far – Ambassador Korniychuk

16:53 06.12.2025
Americans and Ukrainians agree on framework of security arrangements, discuss necessary deterrence capabilities to sustain lasting peace – Dept of State

Americans and Ukrainians agree on framework of security arrangements, discuss necessary deterrence capabilities to sustain lasting peace – Dept of State

17:28 26.11.2025
OSCE working on analyzing potential scenarios for return of Ukrainians home due to end of EU protection

OSCE working on analyzing potential scenarios for return of Ukrainians home due to end of EU protection

14:24 31.10.2025
7 reasons to choose Vietnam's tours for your winter holiday in 2026

7 reasons to choose Vietnam's tours for your winter holiday in 2026

21:26 13.10.2025
One Ukrainian citizen known to have been injured in train accident in Slovakia

One Ukrainian citizen known to have been injured in train accident in Slovakia

09:48 24.09.2025
Ukraine and Vietnam agree to strengthen partnership – FM Sybiha at UNGA

Ukraine and Vietnam agree to strengthen partnership – FM Sybiha at UNGA

13:57 13.09.2025
Polish Sejm adopts new law on assistance to Ukrainians after Nawrocki's veto

Polish Sejm adopts new law on assistance to Ukrainians after Nawrocki's veto

18:52 03.09.2025
Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine: Our countries can epand cooperation in trade and investment

Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine: Our countries can epand cooperation in trade and investment

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz reports equipment damage, fires at facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava regions

Elderly woman killed after Russian FPV drone strikes civilian car in Kharkiv region – authorities

Zelenskyy: There can be no complete European project without Ukraine, Ukraine's place in EU must also be complete

Ukrainian President imposes sanctions on 29 merchant vessels transporting military cargo for Russia

Ukraine imposes sanctions on 127 occupiers involved in missile strikes on country – President's Office

LATEST

Ukrainian General Staff confirms strikes on Sheskharis oil terminal, Grushevaya oil depot, Russian shadow fleet tanker

Mykolaiv region governor discusses investment cooperation, Ukraine's reconstruction during visit to South Korea

Ukraine, Poland discuss cooperation on reconstruction, infrastructure, preparations for URC-2026 in Gdańsk – minister

Dpty PM for EU integration after visits to Germany, Austria, Serbia: Ukraine interested in everything that brings EU accession closer

Hungary bans imports of agricultural products from Ukraine – PM

Naftogaz reports equipment damage, fires at facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava regions

Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues evacuations from frontline territories

Zelenskyy: We are preparing new sanctions decisions of our own, both long-range and legal

Vinnytsia region developing Ukrainian manufacturing, up to UAH 150 mln allocated for industrial parks – PM

Elderly woman killed after Russian FPV drone strikes civilian car in Kharkiv region – authorities

AD
AD