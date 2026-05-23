Vietnam grants 40 scholarships to Ukrainian citizens for 2026/2027 academic year – Education Ministry

The government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam is granting 40 scholarships to Ukrainian citizens for the 2026/2027 academic year, Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science has reported.

In accordance with the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Vietnam on cooperation in the field of education, the Vietnamese side is providing: 25 scholarships for higher education at the bachelor’s and master’s levels; 10 scholarships for postgraduate doctoral studies; and five scholarships for research internships.

"The scholarship covers all expenses, including tuition and student accommodation costs. Instruction is conducted in Vietnamese. Students who do not speak Vietnamese have the opportunity to complete a one-year language training course," the ministry said in a statement.

In this regard, the Education Ministry is accepting applications from candidates prepared in accordance with the Vietnamese side’s requirements until June 15, 2026, inclusive.

As reported earlier, the Education Ministry launched the application process for 90 state scholarships from the government of the People’s Republic of China for studies in China during the 2026/2027 academic year.

In addition, Kazakhstan is providing Ukrainian citizens with 40 state scholarships for studies at higher education institutions for the 2026/2027 academic year.