Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:31 23.05.2026

Ukrainian General Staff confirms strikes on Sheskharis oil terminal, Grushevaya oil depot, Russian shadow fleet tanker

2 min read
Ukrainian General Staff confirms strikes on Sheskharis oil terminal, Grushevaya oil depot, Russian shadow fleet tanker

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces overnight on May 23 struck a number of important Russian occupation targets, including the Sheskharis oil terminal in Russia’s Krasnodar territory, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"On the night of May 23, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important facilities of the Russian occupiers. In particular, the Sheskharis oil terminal [Novorossiysk, Krasnodar territory, Russian Federation] was hit. A strike and fire on the terminal’s territory have been confirmed," the General Staff said on Telegram on Saturday.

According to the report, Sheskharis is one of Russia’s largest oil terminals on the Black Sea and is part of the system of PJSC Transneft. Its throughput capacity reaches up to 75 million tonnes of oil per year, while the storage tank capacity amounts to approximately 1.28 million cubic meters. The facility handles the transshipment of oil and petroleum products for export and is involved in supporting the needs of the Russian army.

"In the same area near Novorossiysk, the Grushevaya transshipment oil depot was struck. A fire at the facility has been recorded," the General Staff said.

The Grushevaya oil depot is a key component of the Sheskharis complex and one of the largest storage complexes in southern Russia. The total storage tank capacity reaches approximately 1.2-1.4 million cubic meters. The facility is used for the storage, transshipment and transportation of oil and petroleum products, including for supporting the military logistics of the aggressor state.

"In addition, in the waters of the Black Sea, the basing area of the so-called Russian shadow fleet was struck. A strike on the tanker CHRYSALIS has been confirmed," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Ukrainian defenders struck enemy communications hubs in Krasnorichenske in Luhansk region and in Smile in Zaporizhia region, as well as a logistics supply warehouse in Frolovske in Zaporizhia region. In Donetsk region, an enemy ammunition depot in Prechystivka was struck.

In addition, enemy communications hubs in Luhansk and Zaporizhia regions, a logistics warehouse in Zaporizhia region, and an ammunition depot in Donetsk region were hit.

Tags: #strike #oil_refinery #afu_general_staff #krasnodar_region

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