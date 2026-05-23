Mykolaiv region governor discusses investment cooperation, Ukraine's reconstruction during visit to South Korea

Following a working visit to the Republic of Korea, issues of investment cooperation, Ukraine’s reconstruction and development of partnerships in the technology sector were discussed, Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim reported.

He said that he worked in South Korea this week and that it was his first visit to the country dedicated to the issues of Ukraine’s reconstruction and energy independence.

"This week I worked in South Korea. It was my first visit to the Republic of Korea dedicated to the issues of Ukraine’s reconstruction and our energy independence," Kim noted.

According to the regional governor, he took part in the Asian Leadership Conference, where Ukraine’s modernization and future joint projects were discussed.

Meetings were also held with leading global companies in the energy, engineering and industrial sectors, including Samsung, Hyundai and LG.

"I held meetings with leading global companies in the fields of energy, engineering and industry – Samsung, Hyundai, LG and others. We are cautiously optimistic regarding further cooperation," Kim said.

He added that Korea is interested in technological and strategic cooperation with Ukraine, particularly in the areas of technology imports, investment and training specialists for the country’s reconstruction.

Separately, he discussed cooperation with Korea’s largest engineering university, where more than 34,000 students study.

"This concerns opportunities for Ukrainian students to study specialties that will be needed for Ukraine’s reconstruction," he said.