Ukraine, Poland discuss cooperation on reconstruction, infrastructure, preparations for URC-2026 in Gdańsk – minister

During a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba and Polish Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domański, the parties discussed cooperation in reconstruction, transport infrastructure development and preparations for the 2026 Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC-2026) in Gdańsk.

Key areas of partnership include modernization of transport and border infrastructure, development of rail and road connections, increasing border crossing capacity and establishing logistics corridors between Ukraine and the EU. Special attention was paid to modernization of the Yahodyn-Dorohusk, Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne and Krakovets-Korczowa border checkpoints.

Kuleba said that transport cooperation between Ukraine and Poland is of strategic importance.

"During wartime, transport cooperation between Ukraine and Poland is of strategic importance. This is not only about the economy or logistics, it is a matter of the resilience of our states, the stability of transport corridors and Ukraine’s integration into the European market," he said in a statement published on Telegram.

The parties also separately discussed preparations for URC-2026. According to Kuleba, the Ministry for Development will be responsible for the Local and Regional Dimension track, which concerns community resilience, local self-government development and the practical experience of regions during wartime. Plans also include holding an Infrastructure Platform as a separate venue for discussing major projects and attracting the private sector.

Ukraine is also interested in broader involvement of Polish businesses in reconstruction, particularly through G2G cooperation mechanisms and public-private partnerships.