Interfax-Ukraine
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17:20 23.05.2026

Dpty PM for EU integration after visits to Germany, Austria, Serbia: Ukraine interested in everything that brings EU accession closer

2 min read
Dpty PM for EU integration after visits to Germany, Austria, Serbia: Ukraine interested in everything that brings EU accession closer
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Following working visits to Germany, Austria and Serbia, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka stated that Ukraine is primarily interested in everything that brings it closer to accession to the European Union, which has been defined as the sole goal of the negotiation process.

He said this while summarizing the trips, during which, according to him, meetings were held in four European capitals, consultations took place with Hungary, and a number of negotiations and discussions were conducted.

"It is important not to lose sight of this amid the noise of various reports. Throughout this week, meetings were held in four European capitals, consultations with Hungary took place, along with negotiations and a great deal of news and commentary," Kachka said.

He said that the key focus now is the opening of negotiation clusters, which will mark the beginning of the countdown to signing the accession treaty. According to him, the signals from partners after this week are encouraging, and support for the immediate opening of the clusters is being voiced at all levels of negotiations.

"We are interested in everything that brings EU accession closer. And the ideas born in the speeches of Leonid Kuchma’s era must remain in the past," the deputy prime minister said.

Tags: #kachka #eu_membership

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