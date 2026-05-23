Interfax-Ukraine
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17:17 23.05.2026

Hungary bans imports of agricultural products from Ukraine – PM

2 min read
Hungary bans imports of agricultural products from Ukraine – PM
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/peter.magyar.102

The Hungarian government has decided to ban imports of agricultural products from Ukraine, Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced on Facebook, noting that the relevant resolutions have already been published in the official government gazette Magyar Közlöny.

"The government is withdrawing the statement on Hungary’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court and banning imports of agricultural products from Ukraine," Magyar said on Facebook.

In addition, according to Hungarian news portal Blikk, the government is withdrawing its previous decision to leave the International Criminal Court (ICC) and plans to submit a proposal to parliament to revoke the corresponding resolution.

In effect, Magyar confirmed the extension of the ban on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine that had previously been introduced by Viktor Orbán’s government after the earlier restrictions expired on May 13.

As reported earlier, Hungary’s Ministry of Agriculture, citing remarks by Agriculture Minister István Nagy, stated that the Hungarian government would not open its market to Ukrainian agricultural products after the updated trade agreement between the European Union and Ukraine takes effect.

In particular, Nagy said he was convinced that "EU bureaucrats are completely uninterested in what will happen to the EU, including Hungarian farmers, because they subordinate everything to Ukrainian interests." As an example, he cited a planned 20-22% reduction in the agricultural budget and suggested that Brussels wants to conceal this by embedding it within the broader budget, which is traditionally considered separately.

Tags: #agriculture #hungary #ukrainian #import

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