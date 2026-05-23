Naftogaz reports equipment damage, fires at facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava regions

Photo: Naftogaz

Russian occupation forces have been attacking Naftogaz Group oil and gas facilities in Kharkiv and Poltava regions for over 24 hours. Equipment has been damaged, and extensive fires have occurred, the Naftogaz Ukraine press service reported.

"For over 24 hours, Russian forces have been conducting a heavy attack on Naftogaz Group oil and gas facilities in Kharkiv and Poltava regions. Serious damage to equipment and large-scale fires are recorded," the press service said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

Personnel have been evacuated. All relevant services are on the site.

"The situation remains complicated. It is currently impossible to assess the impact of the attacks due to the risk of further strikes," the statement read.