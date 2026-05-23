Interfax-Ukraine
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16:29 23.05.2026

Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues evacuations from frontline territories

1 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues evacuations from frontline territories
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) continues evacuating people from frontline territories in Kharkiv region.

"A large-scale evacuation from border communities took place in Kharkiv region," the URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday.

The evacuation was carried out by the URCS rapid response unit in Kharkiv region, local authorities, the National Police, the State Emergency Service, emergency medical services, OCHA (United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs), and other humanitarian organizations.

The evacuees were received at a transit center in Kharkiv, where they were provided temporary accommodation, humanitarian assistance and further support.

Tags: #kharkiv_region #urcs #evacuation

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