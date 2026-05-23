Zelenskyy: We are preparing new sanctions decisions of our own, both long-range and legal

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is preparing new sanctions decisions of its own – "both long-range and legal."

He said this in his Saturday evening video address, noting the introduction that day of a new sanctions package against Russian military personnel involved in missile and drone strikes against Ukraine. Sanctions were also imposed on vessels Russia uses to transport weapons, ammunition and military equipment for the war.

"Today, I signed a new Ukrainian sanctions package that we must ensure is extended to other jurisdictions as well. These sanctions target the occupiers – more than one hundred Russian military personnel involved in missile and drone strikes against our country and our people," Zelenskyy said.

"There is also a package targeting vessels used by Russia to transport cargo for the war – weapons, ammunition, and military equipment. We are also preparing new sanctions decisions – both long-range and legal," the Ukrainian president said.