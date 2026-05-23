Vinnytsia region developing Ukrainian manufacturing, up to UAH 150 mln allocated for industrial parks – PM

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Industrial production continues to develop in Vinnytsia region under the state policy "Made in Ukraine," particularly through support for industrial parks, for which up to UAH 150 million has been allocated, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, industrial parks in the region are developing infrastructure and launching new production facilities. Conditions for state support include co-financing, commissioning of production premises and attracting manufacturing investors. Applications for 2026 support are being accepted until August 15. Over the previous two years, 22 industrial parks received UAH 1.8 billion in support, with 56 projects currently being implemented.

"We visited Promavtomatika, a company that has been operating for 26 years in the production of electrical equipment, engineering and industrial automation. The company uses the 5-7-9% affordable loans program, a grant for manufacturing equipment and the National Cashback program. It provides jobs for more than 800 people," the statement published on Telegram on Friday, May 22, said.

The company is implementing training programs for women in technical professions, including through the educational initiative "Solar Power Plant Installer," which has trained more than 150 participants.

In addition, the government is developing retraining programs and education vouchers to prepare personnel, including within the framework of the Reskilling Ukraine initiative, which covers in-demand professions such as truck drivers, machinery operators, auto mechanics and welders.

"The Ukrainian economy needs specialists. Together with businesses, we are working to attract women to professions that were previously considered male-dominated," Svyrydenko said.