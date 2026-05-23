Elderly woman killed after Russian FPV drone strikes civilian car in Kharkiv region – authorities

An elderly woman was killed after a Russian FPV drone struck a civilian vehicle traveling from Kozacha Lopan toward Tsupivka in Kharkiv region on the morning of May 23, Head of the Derhachi City Military Administration Viacheslav Zadorenko reported.

"Today at about 6:00, Russians attacked a civilian vehicle traveling along the road from Kozacha Lopan toward Tsupivka with an FPV drone," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to his information, the victim’s 64-year-old son, who was driving the vehicle, was injured and hospitalized.

The people had been attempting to evacuate from Kozacha Lopan due to the worsening security situation in the border area, Zadorenko said.

"In addition, at 13:30 an enemy FPV drone struck the territory of a private enterprise in Derhachi. Fortunately, there were no casualties," he added.