Zelenskyy: There can be no complete European project without Ukraine, Ukraine's place in EU must also be complete

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine, which is currently fighting for its independence and for "the Europe that has lived in peace the longest," truly plays a global role, and that there can be no complete European project without Ukraine, while Ukraine’s presence in the EU must also be complete.

"We are actively engaged in diplomatic work with our partners in the European Union to bring Ukraine’s membership in the EU closer. Ukraine is fighting for its life, for its independence, and for the Europe that has lived in peace the longest, that protects people, life and culture, and that, thanks to this protection, plays a truly global role," Zelenskyy said in his Saturday evening video address.

"There can be no complete European project without Ukraine, and Ukraine’s place in the European Union must also be complete – full and equal. It is important to open the clusters. It is important to make meaningful progress in the negotiations. It is important to work at one hundred percent for security and for our people," the Ukrainian president said.