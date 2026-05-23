Enemy shelling damages fire and rescue station in Oleksandrivka – State Emergency Service

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

A Russian drone attack on the town of Oleksandrivka in Kramatorsk district on Friday evening struck a fire and rescue station, damaging the unit’s building and two fire and rescue vehicles, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported.

"As a result of the shelling, two fire and rescue vehicles and the unit’s building were damaged. In addition, a roof fire broke out, which rescuers extinguished," the SES said on Facebook.

According to the agency, no personnel were injured.