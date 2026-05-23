Ukrainian Foreign Minister hopes Hungary to reconsider blocks on certain sanctions, sanctioned individuals

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Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha expressed hope that after the elections in Hungary it would be possible to reconsider the blocking of sanctions regimes and sanctioned individuals.

Speaking with journalists on Saturday, the minister expressed hope that "now, after the elections in Hungary, it will be possible to reconsider the blocks that Hungary applied regarding certain sanctions regimes and certain sanctioned individuals."

"That is where we need to look and where we need to increase this pressure," the minister said.

He said that Ukraine’s position remains unchanged: now is the time to increase pressure on Russia.

The foreign minister called for "using this moment," since Russia is currently suffering significant losses on the battlefield while the Russian economy is in a difficult situation.

"The Russians are achieving none of their goals on the battlefield, and therefore they are trying to use diplomatic manipulation to pressure Ukraine. This will not happen. We are frankly telling our partners that it is wrong, especially now, to show weakness. And weakness means exemptions for Russia in sanctions regimes. On the contrary, pressure must be intensified," Sybiha said.