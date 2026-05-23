Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Ukraine working with partners to minimize threats from Belarus

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said he is working with international partners to neutralize and minimize threats coming from Belarus.

Speaking with journalists on Saturday, the minister stressed that Belarus has been complicit in Russian aggression since the first days of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

"On February 24, 2022, Belarus became an accomplice. The Lukashenko regime acted as an enabler for the Russian regime by providing its territory for the attack on Ukraine and for missile strikes. We have legally documented all of this," Sybiha said.

He said that Ukraine reserves the right to respond in accordance with international law.

"Ukraine will always mirror such actions. We have the right to do so – Article 51 of the UN Charter. The right to self-defense. Therefore, we are also working with partners to neutralize and minimize these threats coming from Belarus. To prevent the Belarusian people from being dragged into someone else’s war. We are working on this," the foreign minister said.