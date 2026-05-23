Interfax-Ukraine
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14:57 23.05.2026

Ukrainian Foreign Minister receives assurances from UK on preparation of new strong sanctions packages against Russia

2 min read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister receives assurances from UK on preparation of new strong sanctions packages against Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said he received assurances from British counterparts that new strong sanctions packages against Russia targeting "specific sectors" are being prepared.

Speaking with journalists on Saturday, the minister stressed that Ukraine remains "in contact with the British side." In particular, the foreign minister met with his British counterpart in Sweden during a recent visit to participate in the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting.

"We directly voiced our concerns. But I also received assurances from our British colleagues that new, strong sanctions packages are being prepared. Against the aggressor, against specific sectors," the minister said.

Sybiha said that, in his view, it is currently very important to achieve a ban on the provision of so-called maritime services to Russia.

"And we welcome the decisive actions of our partners in detaining these vessels, the tankers of the shadow fleet. And, incidentally, legal proceedings are currently underway in Sweden which, according to the prosecutor’s decision, are aimed at confiscation," Sybiha said.

He emphasized that this would create a precedent that other European Union countries would follow.

"Therefore, we are calling for and will continue increasing [pressure – IF], and Ukraine will continue its sanctions regimes, while we will work together with our partners. I am confident that additional decisions in this area will be adopted in the near future," Sybiha assured.

As reported, on May 19 the United Kingdom issued a license exempting imports of diesel fuel and jet fuel produced from Russian oil in third countries from sanctions against Russia. The license entered into force on May 20. It is indefinite in nature and subject to periodic review by the home secretary.

The European Commission reportedly learned "with surprise" about London’s decision to ease sanctions against Russia regarding aviation fuel and diesel fuel.

Tags: #sanctions #sybiha #uk

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